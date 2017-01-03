Lena Dunham trots op coverfoto met cellulitis

De actrice schrijft dat ze op de middelbare school weleens last had van pesters, maar dat dat verbleekte bij de reacties op Instagram. "Ik vind het pijnlijk voor de meisjes die, net zoals ik, die commentaren lazen."

Girl power , cover glamour US #glamour #cover #girlpower #girls #lenadunham (dit nummer is helemaal gemaakt door vrouwen) Een foto die is geplaatst door Glamour Magazine NL (@glamournl) op 3 Jan 2017 om 8:50 PST

Lena wil met de foto op de cover van Glamour een statement maken. "Daar staat mijn lichaam. Zonder Photoshop, de imperfectie van mijn dij duidelijk zichtbaar. Of je het op politiek gebied met mij eens bent of niet, of je mijn show leuk vindt of niet; mijn lichaam is geen schietschijf. Dat is niemand en er is plek genoeg in onze populaire cultuur om iedereen zich mooi te laten voelen."

Advertentie

Haters zullen in 2017 met een intelligentere en creatievere manier moeten komen om af te kraken, vindt Lena, "want wij laten ons niet meer bang maken door anonieme pesters en gemene blogs." De actrice besluit met het dankje aan Glamour, dat haar cellulitis de boodschap laat verspreiden.