Woensdag 4 januari
Foto: Hollandse Hoogte

Lena Dunham trots op coverfoto met cellulitis

1 uur geleden

Girls-ster Lena Dunham heeft tijdschrift Glamour bedankt voor haar coverfoto, waarop ze te zien is met cellulitis op haar been.

De actrice schrijft dat ze op de middelbare school weleens last had van pesters, maar dat dat verbleekte bij de reacties op Instagram. "Ik vind het pijnlijk voor de meisjes die, net zoals ik, die commentaren lazen."

Girl power , cover glamour US #glamour #cover #girlpower #girls #lenadunham (dit nummer is helemaal gemaakt door vrouwen)

Een foto die is geplaatst door Glamour Magazine NL (@glamournl) op

Lena wil met de foto op de cover van Glamour een statement maken. "Daar staat mijn lichaam. Zonder Photoshop, de imperfectie van mijn dij duidelijk zichtbaar. Of je het op politiek gebied met mij eens bent of niet, of je mijn show leuk vindt of niet; mijn lichaam is geen schietschijf. Dat is niemand en er is plek genoeg in onze populaire cultuur om iedereen zich mooi te laten voelen."

Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of "isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?" Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) op

Haters zullen in 2017 met een intelligentere en creatievere manier moeten komen om af te kraken, vindt Lena, "want wij laten ons niet meer bang maken door anonieme pesters en gemene blogs." De actrice besluit met het dankje aan Glamour, dat haar cellulitis de boodschap laat verspreiden.

