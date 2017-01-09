Prive
Meest gelezen

SNELNIEUWS

Vrijdag 13 januari
Foto: ANP

Album Control van Kensington is platina

Gisteren, 23:53

De heren van Kensington zijn vrijdagavond verrast met een platina plaat. Hun meest recente album Control ging meer dan 40.000 keer over de (digitale) toonbank.

Kensington werd met het eremetaal verrast in The Voice of Holland. De Utrechtse band trad op in de eerste liveshow van de talentenjacht.

Backstage poseerden de rockers met de platina award. “Control is platina en staat weer op nummer 1 in de albumcharts. Zo veel liefde, bedankt geweldige mensen”, schreef de band op Twitter bij het kiekje.

