Album Control van Kensington is platina

Kensington werd met het eremetaal verrast in The Voice of Holland. De Utrechtse band trad op in de eerste liveshow van de talentenjacht.

Backstage poseerden de rockers met de platina award. “Control is platina en staat weer op nummer 1 in de albumcharts. Zo veel liefde, bedankt geweldige mensen”, schreef de band op Twitter bij het kiekje.

Control is platinum ánd back at Number One in the albumcharts. So much love, thank you, you wonderful people. #TVOH #Control 1️⃣ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9fGnAfnYiU