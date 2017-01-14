Naast de in januari 2016 overleden Bowie, zijn alleen niet-blanke muzikanten genomineerd in de categorie beste mannelijke artiest. Dit in tegenstelling tot vorig jaar, toen een nagenoeg volledig blanke shortlist leidde tot protesten, waaronder een oproep tot een boycot.
Grime-zanger Skepta en meidengroep Little Mix zijn het vaakt genomineerd voor de BRIT Awards. Beide acts hebben drie nominaties in de wacht gesleept.
DAVID BOWIE AND ★ NOMINATED FOR BRITS “Battle For BRITs...” We’re very pleased to announce that David Bowie has received two nominations for this year’s @brits He is nominated for both British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard British Album Of The Year for ★. BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST Craig David David Bowie Kano Michael Kiwanuka Skepta MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it Davie Bowie - Blackstar Kano - Made In The Manor Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate Skepta - Konnichiwa Bowie won the best male category in 1984 and also went on to receive an “outstanding contribution” award in 1996. He won British Male Solo Artist in 2014, for which Kate Moss collected the statuette, while also delivering a particularly memorable message from Bowie: http://smarturl.it/BNetBRITS2014 In 2016, following moving spoken word tributes from singer Annie Lennox and actor Gary Oldman, Oldman accepted the BRITs Icon Award on Bowie’s behalf. Lorde then joined David Bowie’s touring band for a beautiful and heartfelt rendition of Life On Mars? http://smarturl.it/BNetBRITS2016 The BRIT Awards 2017 take place at London’s O2 Arena on 22 February and will be broadcast live on ITV. You can see all the nominations here: http://smarturl.it/BRITsNominees #BRITs #BRITs2017 #BowieBRITs #Blackstar #BlackstarAlbum
De populaire meidengroep maakt onder meer kans op de prijs beste single met het nummer Shout Out to My Ex. Skepta is onder andere genomineerd in de categorie beste album, voor zijn vierde studioalbum, Konnichiwa.
De 37ste editie van de BRIT Awards worden uitgereikt op 22 februari in de O2 Arena in Londen. De Canadese zanger Michael Bublé presenteert de show. Live-optredens zullen er die avond onder anderen zijn van van The 1975, Emeli Sandé en Little Mix.
Alle nominaties op een rij:
British Male
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Femal
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag'n'Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics' choice
Rag'n'Bone Man (winnaar)
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British Single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Louisa Johnson – Tears
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue & Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
British Album
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Video
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue & Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International Male
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots