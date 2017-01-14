Naast de in januari 2016 overleden Bowie, zijn alleen niet-blanke muzikanten genomineerd in de categorie beste mannelijke artiest. Dit in tegenstelling tot vorig jaar, toen een nagenoeg volledig blanke shortlist leidde tot protesten, waaronder een oproep tot een boycot.

Grime-zanger Skepta en meidengroep Little Mix zijn het vaakt genomineerd voor de BRIT Awards. Beide acts hebben drie nominaties in de wacht gesleept.

De populaire meidengroep maakt onder meer kans op de prijs beste single met het nummer Shout Out to My Ex. Skepta is onder andere genomineerd in de categorie beste album, voor zijn vierde studioalbum, Konnichiwa.

Advertentie

De 37ste editie van de BRIT Awards worden uitgereikt op 22 februari in de O2 Arena in Londen. De Canadese zanger Michael Bublé presenteert de show. Live-optredens zullen er die avond onder anderen zijn van van The 1975, Emeli Sandé en Little Mix.

Alle nominaties op een rij:

British Male

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Femal

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag'n'Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics' choice

Rag'n'Bone Man (winnaar)

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British Single

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Louisa Johnson – Tears

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue & Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

British Album

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Video

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue & Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

International Male

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots