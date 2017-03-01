Gigi Hadid met hoofddoek in Arabische Vogue

Hadid schreef op Instagram trots te zijn dat ze op de cover staat, aangezien ze half Palestijns is. Ze liet zich eerder positief uit over de Pakistaanse roots van haar vriend, zanger Zayn Malik, wiens naam ze in het Arabisch als eerbetoon droeg op een jas.

Volgens Deena Aljuhani Aziz, de kersverse hoofdredactrice van de Arabische Vogue, is de cover met Hadid de beste keuze voor het eerste nummer van het blad in de regio. "Er is geen beter gezicht dan Gigi om de Arabische Vogue te introduceren. Ze is een model dat de ondernemende en dynamische generatie van morgen vertegenwoordigt", aldus de hoofdredactrice.

Hadid poseerde in 2016 naakt voor de Franse editie van Vogue en is samen met goede vriendin Kendall Jenner in maart te zien in de Amerikaanse uitgave van het blad.