Foto: Twitter

Breaking Bad-sterren bezoeken Los Pollos

16 min geleden

De Breaking Bad-fans hoef je het niet uit te leggen: het Los Pollos Hermanos-restaurant is een begrip in de hitserie. Tijdens het befaamde SXSW Festival in het Amerikaanse Austin staat tijdelijk een échte Los Pollos. Enkele BB-acteurs besloten dan ook om de pop-up met een bezoek te vereren.

Zo waren Giancarlo Esposito en Bob Odenkirk (speelt Saul Goodman) te gast. Zeker voor Esposito bijzonder: hij speelt immers in Breaking Bad Los Pollos-eigenaar Gus Fring, die het kippenrestaurant eigenlijk gebruikt om drugsgeld wit te wassen.

Maar ook in Breaking Bad-spinoff Better Call Saul komt Gus vanaf seizoen 3 voor. Odenkirk heeft de hoofdrol in deze serie (en dus ook een rol in Breaking Bad), die draait om de slinkse advocaat Saul Goodman. En dus besloten ze samen naar Los Pollos in Austin te gaan, om fans te verrassen.

