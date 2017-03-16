Breaking Bad-sterren bezoeken Los Pollos

Zo waren Giancarlo Esposito en Bob Odenkirk (speelt Saul Goodman) te gast. Zeker voor Esposito bijzonder: hij speelt immers in Breaking Bad Los Pollos-eigenaar Gus Fring, die het kippenrestaurant eigenlijk gebruikt om drugsgeld wit te wassen.

Maar ook in Breaking Bad-spinoff Better Call Saul komt Gus vanaf seizoen 3 voor. Odenkirk heeft de hoofdrol in deze serie (en dus ook een rol in Breaking Bad), die draait om de slinkse advocaat Saul Goodman. En dus besloten ze samen naar Los Pollos in Austin te gaan, om fans te verrassen.

#LPHisHiring! Follow us this weekend to find out if you have what it takes to be a Los Pollos Hermanos employee... #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/Boio02yZFZ — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) 10 maart 2017