Maandag 1 mei

SNELNIEUWS

Maandag 1 mei
Foto: EPA

Brits hof deelt foto van jarige Charlotte

37 min geleden

FOTO - Het Britse hof heeft maandag een nieuwe foto van prinses Charlotte vrijgegeven vanwege haar verjaardag dinsdag. De dochter van prins William en zijn vrouw Catherine mag dan twee kaarsjes uitblazen.

De foto is door Kate gemaakt bij de woning van de hertog en hertogin van Cambridge in Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Charlotte draagt een geel vest met blauwe schapen erop.

"Hunne koninklijke hoogheden willen iedereen bedanken voor alle mooie boodschappen die ze tot dusver hebben ontvangen, en hopen dat iedereen deze foto van prinses Charlotte net zo leuk vindt als zij", laat Kensington Palace weten op Twitter.

De verjaardag van Charlotte wordt dinsdag volgens The Telegraph klein gevierd in Norfolk.

