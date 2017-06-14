Jamie Oliver vangt slachtoffers Londen op

"Aan alle families die getroffen zijn door deze vreselijke brand in Grenfell Tower, Notting Hill: jullie zijn welkom in mijn restaurant", schrijft Oliver op Instagram. "Jullie krijgen te eten en te drinken van mijn Jamies Italian team. We zitten om de hoek."

Bij de brand in het flatgebouw zijn zeker zes doden gevallen en tientallen mensen gewond geraakt. De toren is bijna in zijn geheel afgebrand.