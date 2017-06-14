Jamie Oliver vangt slachtoffers Londen op

"Aan alle families die getroffen zijn door deze vreselijke brand in Grenfell Tower, Notting Hill: jullie zijn welkom in mijn restaurant", schrijft Oliver op Instagram. "Jullie krijgen te eten en te drinken van mijn Jamies Italian team. We zitten om de hoek."
Bij de brand in het flatgebouw zijn zeker zes doden gevallen en tientallen mensen gewond geraakt. De toren is bijna in zijn geheel afgebrand.
To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x