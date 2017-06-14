Prive
Woensdag 14 juni
Foto: EPA

Jamie Oliver vangt slachtoffers Londen op

49 min geleden

FOTO - Jamie Oliver heeft zijn restaurant in het Londense Westfield opengesteld voor de slachtoffers van de grote brand in een woontoren in de stad. De bekende tv-kok biedt hen gratis eten en drinken aan.

"Aan alle families die getroffen zijn door deze vreselijke brand in Grenfell Tower, Notting Hill: jullie zijn welkom in mijn restaurant", schrijft Oliver op Instagram. "Jullie krijgen te eten en te drinken van mijn Jamies Italian team. We zitten om de hoek."

Bij de brand in het flatgebouw zijn zeker zes doden gevallen en tientallen mensen gewond geraakt. De toren is bijna in zijn geheel afgebrand.

