Moeder Notorious B.I.G. woest op Kylie en Kendall

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!

A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT