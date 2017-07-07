Asiel betwist hondenverhaal Lena Dunham

Nadat meerdere fans haar hadden gevraagd naar Lamby, vertelde de Girls-ster enkele weken geleden dat het beestje ondanks jaren vol liefde en training te agressief bleef om in huis te hebben. Ze heeft hem daarom in maart ondergebracht in een speciale opvang.

Het asiel zocht naar aanleiding van Lena's uitlatingen het dossier van Lamby op. Daaruit bleek dat hij slechts één eerder baasje heeft gehad, die hem wegens tijdgebrek naar de opvang bracht, zo vertelde de eigenaar donderdag aan Yahoo. Hij is gepikeerd door het verhaal, omdat hij naar eigen zeggen nooit een hond en diens nieuwe eigenaren in gevaar zou brengen.

Lena postte donderdag een reactie op Instagram. Bij een foto van een schilderij van Lamby dat in haar huis hangt, liet ze weten: "Ik ben er achter dat het asiel en ik verschillende ideeën hebben over het vroege leven en de gedragsproblemen van Lamby. Ik zou nooit iets onaardigs over ze zeggen, want ze doen geweldig werk, maar zij waren niet bij mij thuis en hebben niet met hem geleefd."