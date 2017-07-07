Asiel betwist hondenverhaal Lena Dunham

Nadat meerdere fans haar hadden gevraagd naar Lamby, vertelde de Girls-ster enkele weken geleden dat het beestje ondanks jaren vol liefde en training te agressief bleef om in huis te hebben. Ze heeft hem daarom in maart ondergebracht in een speciale opvang.
Het asiel zocht naar aanleiding van Lena's uitlatingen het dossier van Lamby op. Daaruit bleek dat hij slechts één eerder baasje heeft gehad, die hem wegens tijdgebrek naar de opvang bracht, zo vertelde de eigenaar donderdag aan Yahoo. Hij is gepikeerd door het verhaal, omdat hij naar eigen zeggen nooit een hond en diens nieuwe eigenaren in gevaar zou brengen.
Lena postte donderdag een reactie op Instagram. Bij een foto van een schilderij van Lamby dat in haar huis hangt, liet ze weten: "Ik ben er achter dat het asiel en ik verschillende ideeën hebben over het vroege leven en de gedragsproblemen van Lamby. Ik zou nooit iets onaardigs over ze zeggen, want ze doen geweldig werk, maar zij waren niet bij mij thuis en hebben niet met hem geleefd."
It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do. While I'm sorry to have disappointed them, I can't apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression - which was unpredictable- and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were. After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I'll always be there for him in every way but he's notably happier in his new surroundings. Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth. I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can't help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided. I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much. This is the painting that greets me every day when I walk into my home. This is the animal who taught me about loving and letting go. I know I'm a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won't let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.
