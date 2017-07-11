Prive
Dinsdag 11 juli
Foto: Hollandse Hoogte

Paris Jackson: hand in hand lopen is normaal

52 min geleden

Paris Jackson biedt duidelijkheid in de geruchtenstroom over haar vermeende liefdesleven met acteur Trevor Donovan. De dochter van King of Pop Michael Jackson en Trevor werden het afgelopen weekend hand in hand gespot, maar dat betekent volgens haar alleen dat ze samen plezier hadden.

„Elkaars hand vasthouden is heel normaal”, twittert Paris. „Dat hoort bij ontspannen en pret hebben, waar iedereen behoefte aan heeft”, legt de 19-jarige dochter van Michael Jackson uit. Haar tweet is voorzien van foto's waarmee Paris aantoont dat ze regelmatig hand in hand over straat loopt, met Sofia Richie bijvoorbeeld. Een bron van People bevestigt dat zij en Trevor slechts goed bevriend zijn.

