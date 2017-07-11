„Elkaars hand vasthouden is heel normaal”, twittert Paris. „Dat hoort bij ontspannen en pret hebben, waar iedereen behoefte aan heeft”, legt de 19-jarige dochter van Michael Jackson uit. Haar tweet is voorzien van foto's waarmee Paris aantoont dat ze regelmatig hand in hand over straat loopt, met Sofia Richie bijvoorbeeld. Een bron van People bevestigt dat zij en Trevor slechts goed bevriend zijn.

y'all need to chill lol hand holding is a very common thing pic.twitter.com/forKIzBuPm — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) 11 juli 2017