Prive
Prive
Contact Abonneren
0
Dit getal geeft aan hoeveel gratis Premium artikelen u deze maand nog kunt lezen.
Niet ingelogd
Inloggen Registreren Instellingen Uitloggen Help
Abonnementen
Nieuw! Elke maand
15 Premium artikelen gratis.
Registreer nu of log in en lees voortaan elke maand 15 Premium artikelen gratis.

Meest gelezen

SNELNIEUWS

Maandag 24 juli
Home » Prive
Dit is het laatste Premium artikel dat u gratis kunt lezen. Tijd voor een abonnement!
premium
Foto: Hollandse Hoogte

Dochter Gene Simmons zingt voor Arjen Lubach

25 min geleden

De dochter van Kiss-frontman Gene Simmons, Sophie, is te horen op de nieuwe single van The Galaxy. De dj-act van Lubach en Sacha Harland brengt het nummer Dangerous ft. Sophie Simmons vrijdag uit.

„Extreem trots op Dangerous, featuring onze nieuwe favoriete zangeres Sophie Simmons”, schrijft The Galaxy vandaag op Twitter en Instagram.

Lubach en Harland staan zaterdag als The Galaxy op het populaire dancefestival Tomorrowland in België.

De 25-jarige Sophie Simmons is actrice, model en zangeres. Ze is ook te horen op de track Home van Yellow Claw, die begin april uitkwam. The Galaxy zit bij het label Barong Family, opgericht door Yellow Claw.

Verder lezen?
Elke maand 15 premium artikelen gratis
Ik heb al een account / ik ben abonnee
Verder lezen?
U heeft deze maand 15 Premium artikelen gratis gelezen.
Tijd voor een abonnement!

Lees meer over

the galaxy tomorrowland lubach

© 1996-2017 TMG Landelijke Media B.V., Amsterdam.
Alle rechten voorbehouden.
Gebruiksvoorwaarden | Privacy | Cookies | Cookie-voorkeuren

16.5 °C
N3
Beurs AEX
AEX 521.65
+ / - -0.11%

Privé TV
meer >
George Clooney ontmoet jeugdheld1:07 Play
George Clooney ontmoet jeugdheld
George Clooney maakte als kind de eerste maanlanding mee. Hij gaat terug naar dat moment met Buzz...
Rossana en Shane los in de heupen 0:43
Rossana en Shane los in de heupen
Van Rossum moppert er weer op los 0:56
Van Rossum moppert er weer op los

Snelle stijgers

Meer Premium
PREMIUM
Connie Breukhoven verliefd in Venetië
PREMIUM
Céline Dion is weer VERLIEFD!
PREMIUM
Het leven is geen spel voor BORIS BECKER
PREMIUM
’Hij was gebroken als mens’
PREMIUM
Grootste Zwanenmeer was Diana’s laatste ballet…
PREMIUM
De dood verraste Han Peekel

Meest Bekeken

meer
00:49

Hier pakt arrestatieteam vrouw op

00:30
Aso-autokrasser Waalwijk gefilmd
03:44
Harry: 'moeder was een stouterd'
01:15
Olifanten meegesleurd door golven