Beyoncé deelt voedsel uit in Houston

32 min geleden

Beyoncé heeft een lunch georganiseerd in haar geboortestad Houston voor vierhonderd mensen die zijn getroffen door orkaan Harvey. Zelf kwam ze meehelpen met het opscheppen van voedsel en kreeg daarbij hulp van haar moeder en collega-zangeres Michelle Williams. Mama Tina postte een filmpje van de liefdadigheidsactie op Instagram.

Onder grote belangstelling vulden de beroemdheden lunchboxen en deelden die uit aan slachtoffers van het natuurgeweld. Eerder op de dag bezochten Beyoncé en haar moeder de kerk waar zij vroeger veel kwamen om daar de getroffenen een hart onder de riem te steken. "Een emotioneel moment voor mij om met Beyoncé weer terug te zijn in St. John's", schrijft Tina op Instagram. "Ik herinner me haar eerste solo hier, die ze zong toen ze veertien was."

Wow !! How great was this day ? this is our third stop first we went to St. John's and along with Pastor Rudy . Beyonce Sponsored a luncheon for 400 folks some of the people affected by harvey and had a short program motivation to try tol encourage them and love on them. Second stop we went to the George R Brown convention center , where we talk to some of the residents about the needs and toured the facility Third stop we traveled to accompany one of lHouston's Best real life Heroes Trae That Truth to serve food to the residents of this complex ! This man delivers supplies that were donated by generous people like you . It was fun unloading the truck and organizing the sizes . Please keep the donations coming! .❤️❤️ Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken , Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.Een bericht gedeeld door Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) op
