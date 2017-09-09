Beyoncé deelt voedsel uit in Houston

Onder grote belangstelling vulden de beroemdheden lunchboxen en deelden die uit aan slachtoffers van het natuurgeweld. Eerder op de dag bezochten Beyoncé en haar moeder de kerk waar zij vroeger veel kwamen om daar de getroffenen een hart onder de riem te steken. "Een emotioneel moment voor mij om met Beyoncé weer terug te zijn in St. John's", schrijft Tina op Instagram. "Ik herinner me haar eerste solo hier, die ze zong toen ze veertien was."