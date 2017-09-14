’Selena Gomez kampte met nierfalen’

De zangeres werd in mei zelfs opgenomen in het ziekenhuis vanwege nierfalen, weet TMZ. Dat was in Chicago, na een concert van haar vriend The Weeknd. Selena stond op dat moment al op een wachtlijst voor een transplantatie.

Donderdag maakte de 25-jarige popster bekend dat ze een niertransplantatie heeft ondergaan. Eén van haar vriendinnen, actrice Francia Raisa, doneerde uiteindelijk een nier.

Selena heeft de auto-immuunziekte lupus. Mensen die dat hebben kunnen last krijgen van nieruitval.