Donderdag 14 september
Selena Gomez en The Weeknd
Selena Gomez en The Weeknd
Foto: Hollandse Hoogte

’Selena Gomez kampte met nierfalen’

32 min geleden

Selena Gomez kampte al langere tijd met nierproblemen voordat ze afgelopen zomer een niertransplantatie onderging.

De zangeres werd in mei zelfs opgenomen in het ziekenhuis vanwege nierfalen, weet TMZ. Dat was in Chicago, na een concert van haar vriend The Weeknd. Selena stond op dat moment al op een wachtlijst voor een transplantatie.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Een bericht gedeeld door Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) op

Donderdag maakte de 25-jarige popster bekend dat ze een niertransplantatie heeft ondergaan. Eén van haar vriendinnen, actrice Francia Raisa, doneerde uiteindelijk een nier.

Selena heeft de auto-immuunziekte lupus. Mensen die dat hebben kunnen last krijgen van nieruitval.

selena gomez the weeknd

