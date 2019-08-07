Tom Waes looft beloning uit voor horloge
Inbraak frustreert Undercover-ster
BGUK_1199028 - ** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** CANNES, FRANCE - Stars and cast arrive at the CANNES-World Premiere of Undercover. Pictured: Anna Drijver.Tom Waes.Jessica Barden BACKGRID UK 10 APRIL 2018 UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ⓒ Foto BACKGRID
TOM WAES (50), de stoere politieheld in de Netflix-misdaadserie Undercover, heeft nu zelf te maken gehad met criminelen. Tijdens zijn afwezigheid werd zijn huis in Antwerpen volledig overhoop gehaald door inbrekers die er niet alleen met waardevolle voorwerpen zoals zijn zwarte Rolex vandoor gingen, maar zélfs met zijn zwembroek en zonnebril!
BGUK_1199028 - ** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** CANNES, FRANCE - Stars and cast arrive at the CANNES-World Premiere of Undercover. Pictured: Anna Drijver.Tom Waes.Jessica Barden BACKGRID UK 10 APRIL 2018 UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ⓒ Foto BACKGRID
Showbizz-expert