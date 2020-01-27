De krantVideoPodcastweather widget icon 8 °CKlantenservice
Slot voor jubilerende Hollywoodster in ’A beautiful day in the neighbourhood’

Tom Hanks mag het licht uitdoen op Filmfestival Rotterdam

Door Daniëlle Kool

Tom Hanks als Mister Rogers.

Zelf zal Tom Hanks er niet bij zijn als de 49e editie van het International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) afsluit met de film A beautiful day in the neighbourhood. Maar als kinderheld Mister Rogers - waarvoor hij zijn zesde Oscar-nominatie kreeg - mag de jubilerende Hollywoodster wel het licht uitdoen.

