PremiumHet beste van De Telegraaf
Slot voor jubilerende Hollywoodster in ’A beautiful day in the neighbourhood’
Tom Hanks mag het licht uitdoen op Filmfestival Rotterdam
Tom Hanks als Mister Rogers.
Ⓒ Foto Lacey Terrell
Zelf zal Tom Hanks er niet bij zijn als de 49e editie van het International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) afsluit met de film A beautiful day in the neighbourhood. Maar als kinderheld Mister Rogers - waarvoor hij zijn zesde Oscar-nominatie kreeg - mag de jubilerende Hollywoodster wel het licht uitdoen.