De krantVideoPodcastPuzzelsweather widget icon 17 °CKlantenservice
Entertainment/Cultuur
1748877768
Cultuur

Corona treft Holland Festival; opera afgelast

 in CULTUUR

Ⓒ ANP/HH

Het Holland Festival is getroffen door corona. Het moet de operaproductie The Murder of Halit Yozgat afgelasten vanwege een corona-uitbraak in het technisch team dat de productie op touw zet.

Ⓒ ANP/HH

Het Holland Festival onderzoekt de mogelijkheid om de productie alsnog uit te voeren in het najaar van 2022.

De 75e editie van het festival op verschillende locaties in Amsterdam duurt tot en met 26 juni. Het omvat ongeveer dertig producties met circa honderd voorstellingen. Klimaat is het belangrijkste thema.

Bekijk meer van

POPULAIRE VIDEO'S

Gerelateerde artikelen

Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

Lifa Garden Luxe Hangende Parasol XXL

360 graden te draaien
Inclusief waterdichte en UV-bestendige hoes
Gemaakt van hoogwaardig polyester
Perfecte stabiliteit en sterkte
€ 199.99€ 581.95

Bekijk nu

1+1 Gratis Smartwares Rookmelder

€ 19.99€ 59.99

FlinQ Draagbare Luchtcompressor

€ 39.95€ 99.95

Microsoft Office 2021

€ 49.99€ 299.99
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop
Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

Lifa Garden Luxe Hangende Parasol XXL

360 graden te draaien
Inclusief waterdichte en UV-bestendige hoes
Gemaakt van hoogwaardig polyester
Perfecte stabiliteit en sterkte
€ 199.99€ 581.95

Bekijk nu

1+1 Gratis Smartwares Rookmelder

€ 19.99€ 59.99

FlinQ Draagbare Luchtcompressor

€ 39.95€ 99.95

Microsoft Office 2021

€ 49.99€ 299.99
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop