Corona treft Holland Festival; opera afgelast
Het Holland Festival is getroffen door corona. Het moet de operaproductie The Murder of Halit Yozgat afgelasten vanwege een corona-uitbraak in het technisch team dat de productie op touw zet.
Het Holland Festival onderzoekt de mogelijkheid om de productie alsnog uit te voeren in het najaar van 2022.
De 75e editie van het festival op verschillende locaties in Amsterdam duurt tot en met 26 juni. Het omvat ongeveer dertig producties met circa honderd voorstellingen. Klimaat is het belangrijkste thema.
