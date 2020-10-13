De krantVideoPodcastweather widget icon 9 °CKlantenservice
Two and a Half Men-actrice Conchata Ferrell overleden

Ⓒ Getty Images

Actrice Conchata Ferrell is op 77-jarige leeftijd overleden. De Amerikaanse overleed aan een hartstilstand. Ferrell was vooral bekend als de sarcastische huishoudster Berta in de serie Two and a Half Men.

Ⓒ Getty Images

De actrice ontving twee Emmy-nominaties voor deze rol. Ze speelde in onder andere de series ER, Grace and Frankie en Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Ook was ze te zien in films als Erin Brockovich, Edward Scissorhands en True Romance.

