Dochter Gene Simmons zingt voor Arjen Lubach

„Extreem trots op Dangerous, featuring onze nieuwe favoriete zangeres Sophie Simmons”, schrijft The Galaxy vandaag op Twitter en Instagram.

Lubach en Harland staan zaterdag als The Galaxy op het populaire dancefestival Tomorrowland in België.

De 25-jarige Sophie Simmons is actrice, model en zangeres. Ze is ook te horen op de track Home van Yellow Claw, die begin april uitkwam. The Galaxy zit bij het label Barong Family, opgericht door Yellow Claw. we're extremely proud to release 'dangerous' - featuring our new favorite singer @sophietsimmons it's coming out this friday @barongfamily

