Filip en Mathilde geven nieuwjaarsreceptie
Koning Filip en koningin Mathilde hebben de eerste van drie nieuwjaarsrecepties achter de rug.
Het Belgische koningspaar ontving donderdag ter gelegenheid van het nieuwe jaar in het koninklijk paleis in Brussel de hoofden van de Europese instellingen die gevestigd zijn in Brussel. Ook de permanente vertegenwoordigers van de Europese Unie kwamen op de koffie.
Aanstaande dinsdag is het de beurt aan het corps diplomatique. De permanente vertegenwoordigers van de Noord-Atlantische Raad, de leden van het Internationaal Secretariaat, de militaire vertegenwoordigers bij de NAVO en de officieren-generaals van SHAPE, het militair commando van de NAVO gevestigd in het Belgische Casteau, mogen volgende week donderdag langskomen om het glas heffen op het nieuwe jaar.