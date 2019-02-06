Anastasia stopt in maart op Broadway

2018-09-26 11:26:57 epa07048054 Spanish actress Jana Gomez (L), in the role of Anastasia, and Inigo Etayo, in the role of Dimitry, perform on the stage during the press preview of the musical 'Anastasia' at the Coliseum Theatre in Madrid, Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA/Eduardo Oyana

