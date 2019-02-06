Anastasia stopt in maart op Broadway
2018-09-26 11:26:57 epa07048054 Spanish actress Jana Gomez (L), in the role of Anastasia, and Inigo Etayo, in the role of Dimitry, perform on the stage during the press preview of the musical 'Anastasia' at the Coliseum Theatre in Madrid, Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA/Eduardo Oyana
Ⓒ ANP
Anastasia zwaait na twee jaar af op Broadway. De Amerikaanse musical, geïnspireerd op de beroemde gelijknamige animatiefilm uit 1997, is in maart voor het laatst te zien in het Broadhurst Theatre in Manhattan in New York. Dat schrijft het Amerikaanse entertainmenttijdschrift The Hollywood Reporter.
De show was ruim achthonderd keer te bewonderen in het theater. Hoewel Anastasia afscheid neemt van Broadway reist de musical nog wel tot maart volgend jaar langs verschillende theaters in de Verenigde Staten. Ook volgen er producties in onder meer Australië, Japan en Mexico.
Ook in Nederland komt het verhaal over de Russische Tsarendochter Anya Romanov naar het theater. Stage Entertainment maakte vorig jaar bekend dat ze werkten aan een Nederlandse versie van Anastasia. Wanneer deze te zien is in het AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen is nog niet bekend.