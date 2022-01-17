Premium
Nederlandse in internationale ’RuPaul’s drag race’
Janey Jacké, die de tweede plaats wist te veroveren in Drag race Holland (2020), gaat internationaal. Zij is vanaf begin volgende maand te zien in het nieuwe RuPaul’s drag race: UK versus the world.
