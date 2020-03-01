De krantVideoPodcastweather widget icon 5 °CKlantenservice
Nieuwe schok dreigt na slecht Chinees cijfer

Corona-angst blijft

Door Dorinde Meuzelaar

2020-02-28 09:31:22 Workers sew hazardous material suits to be used in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Zhejiang Ugly Duck Industry garment factory in Wenzhou on February 28, 2020. The number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China has declined in recent days, but infections in other countries have gathered pace. NOEL CELIS / AFP

Amsterdam - Het lijkt opnieuw een spannende week te worden voor beleggers, na de publicatie van dramatische cijfers over de Chinese industrie dit weekend. Ook in Europa nemen de maatregelen tegen, en de ontregeling door, het coronavirus toe.

