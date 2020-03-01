Corona-angst blijft

2020-02-28 09:31:22 Workers sew hazardous material suits to be used in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Zhejiang Ugly Duck Industry garment factory in Wenzhou on February 28, 2020. The number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China has declined in recent days, but infections in other countries have gathered pace. NOEL CELIS / AFP

Ⓒ Foto AFP