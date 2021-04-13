De krantVideoPodcastweather widget icon 5 °CKlantenservice
Analyse: netwerk China op Schiphol terugkrijgen wordt flink potje risken

Door Yteke de Jong

Air France KLM heeft inzicht gegeven in de emissie die gaat plaatsvinden. In totaal wordt er een bedrag van ruim €1 miljard opgehaald middels de uitgifte van 214 miljoen aandelen. De Franse Staat en luchtvaartmaatschappij China Eastern doen mee.

