OM jaagt op Zwitserse bank die zwartspaarders omarmde

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2014 file photo shows the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a Swiss flag in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that a senior executive and the head of its security operation have resigned over a decision to snoop on a former wealth management chief who joined rival UBS. Credit Suisse said chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee 'assumed responsibility for this matter' and the bank accepted his immediate resignation. (AP Photo/Keystone, Steffen Schmidt, File)

