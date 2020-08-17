OM jaagt op Zwitserse bank die zwartspaarders omarmde
FILE - This Aug. 1, 2014 file photo shows the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a Swiss flag in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that a senior executive and the head of its security operation have resigned over a decision to snoop on a former wealth management chief who joined rival UBS. Credit Suisse said chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee 'assumed responsibility for this matter' and the bank accepted his immediate resignation. (AP Photo/Keystone, Steffen Schmidt, File)
Ⓒ AP
Het Openbaar Ministerie heeft in zijn jacht op zwartspaarders het vizier eveneens op Credit Suisse AG gericht, de Zwitserse bank die duizenden Nederlanders jarenlang faciliteerde bij het verborgen houden van spaargeld voor de fiscus.
FILE - This Aug. 1, 2014 file photo shows the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a Swiss flag in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that a senior executive and the head of its security operation have resigned over a decision to snoop on a former wealth management chief who joined rival UBS. Credit Suisse said chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee 'assumed responsibility for this matter' and the bank accepted his immediate resignation. (AP Photo/Keystone, Steffen Schmidt, File)
Ⓒ AP