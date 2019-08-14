Recordbonus van ’slechts’ $123 miljoen bij Botox-deal
15044142 - woman gets cosmetic injection of botox. beauty treatment. Woody aesthetic aging beauty body botox botulinum care caucasian close eyes closeup collagen concept cosmetic creative concept doctor eyes face female girl glove hand health healthcare healthy horizontal hyaluronic injecting injection lifting lip augmentation lips macro medical medicine mouth needle needle plastic skin skincare surgery syringe therapy treatment woman Woody wrinkles young youth
Ⓒ 123RF
JPMorgan ligt op koers om een nieuw record neer te zetten voor de adviesvergoeding op één enkele bedrijfsovername. De Amerikaanse zakenbank strijkt $123 miljoen op bij de overname van Botox-fabrikant Allergan, meldt zakenkrant Financial Times.
15044142 - woman gets cosmetic injection of botox. beauty treatment. Woody aesthetic aging beauty body botox botulinum care caucasian close eyes closeup collagen concept cosmetic creative concept doctor eyes face female girl glove hand health healthcare healthy horizontal hyaluronic injecting injection lifting lip augmentation lips macro medical medicine mouth needle needle plastic skin skincare surgery syringe therapy treatment woman Woody wrinkles young youth
Ⓒ 123RF