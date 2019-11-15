Saudi Aramco: voor €230 miljoen reclame rond beursgang

A billboard displaying an advert for Aramco is pictured in the Saudi capital Riyadh on November 11, 2019. - From robots to sniffer drones, Saudi Aramco has ramped up spending on technological innovation while its rivals cut back amid soft oil prices, but the energy giant risks losing its edge after its much-anticipated IPO. Saudi Arabia is offering a sliver of the company, touted as the kingdom's crown jewel, in its upcoming initial public offering that is the bedrock of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious strategy to overhaul the oil-reliant economy. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) Horizontal ORG XMIT: 2296

