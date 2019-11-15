Saudi Aramco: voor €230 miljoen reclame rond beursgang
A billboard displaying an advert for Aramco is pictured in the Saudi capital Riyadh on November 11, 2019. - From robots to sniffer drones, Saudi Aramco has ramped up spending on technological innovation while its rivals cut back amid soft oil prices, but the energy giant risks losing its edge after its much-anticipated IPO. Saudi Arabia is offering a sliver of the company, touted as the kingdom's crown jewel, in its upcoming initial public offering that is the bedrock of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious strategy to overhaul the oil-reliant economy. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) Horizontal ORG XMIT: 2296
Ⓒ AFP
Londen - Oliereus Saudi Aramco gaat zo’n €230 miljoen besteden aan een wereldwijde reclamecampagne rond hun aanstaande beursgang. Dit meldt de Britse krant The Telegraph.
Het oliebedrijf overtroeft daarmee de jaarbudgetten van de allergrootste adverteerders in het Verenigd Koninkrijk zoals Procter & Gamble en Sky, constateert het dagblad.
De ’moeder aller beursgangen’ van Saudi Aramco gaat volgende maand op de lokale Tadawul-beurs in Riyad plaatsvinden. Volgend jaar volgt een notering in Londen of New York. Het bedrijf houdt vooralsnog geheim welke reclamebureaus aan de campagne meewerken. PR-bedrijven FTI Consulting en Brunswick zijn inmiddels wél aangesloten.
