Beursblog: AEX richtingloos ondanks winst tech, Signify onderuit

Door Redactie DFT

Amsterdam - De AEX dobbert maandagmiddag zonder richting bij de nulstand. Elders in Europa staan indices licht in de plus. Met techfondsen aan kop naast Just Eat Takeaway. Onderin staat Signify, Heineken gaat terug op zwakkere vooruitzichten. Beurzen in Azië zijn maandag vlak tot licht hoger gesloten, de futures voor de opening in New York staan zo’n half procent in het rood.