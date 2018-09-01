De krantDealsService
Expansief Amazon blijft geliefd

Door Johan Wiering

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, speaks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Rex Curry/File Photo ORG XMIT: TOR326

Amazon is hard op weg om na Apple het tweede Amerikaanse bedrijf met een beurswaarde van $1 biljoen te worden. Door de explosieve groei in bestaande en nieuwe markten is de internetgigant ondanks de torenhoge koers-winstverhouding namelijk mateloos populair bij beleggers en analisten.

