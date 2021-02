Taiwanees TSMC heerst op de chipmarkt

23-02-2021: Voetbal: FC Volendam v Jong Ajax: Volendam VOLENDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 23: Zakaria El Azzouzi of FC Volendam celebrates with his team mates after scoring his sides third goal during the Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Volendam and Jong Ajax at Kras Stadion on February 23, 2021 in Volendam, Netherlands (Photo by Patrick Goosen/Orange Pictures) 2021

Ⓒ BSR Agency