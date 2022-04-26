Beursblog: Randstad bovenin hogere AEX

Door Johan Wiering

Mel Jacobs, CIO Private Banking and Corporate and Institutional Banking bij ABN Amro, luidt de handelsdag. Ⓒ Euronext AEX 705.83 0.95 %

De AEX is na een stevig hogere opening wat teruggevallen, maar staat nog altijd duidelijk boven de slotstand van maandag. Just Eat Takeaway is het meest in trek. Uitzendorganisatie Randstad doet het ook goed, na de publicatie van meevallende kwartaalcijfers.