Beursblog: Randstad verliest in hogere AEX

Financieel

Oud-eigenaren Oad zetten juridische strijd tegen Rabobank voort

De voormalige eigenaren van reisorganisatie Oad gaan in hoger beroep in hun juridische strijd tegen Rabobank. Ze eisten een hoge schadevergoeding van de bank omdat die volgens hen verantwoordelijk is voor het faillissement van de touroperator in 2013. In februari bepaalde een rechter evenwel dat Rab...