Beursblog: Randstad verliest in hogere AEX
Mel Jacobs, CIO Private Banking and Corporate and Institutional Banking bij ABN Amro, luidt de handelsdag.
Ⓒ Euronext
De AEX laat vanochtend herstel zien na de stevige terugval op maandag. Just Eat Takeaway staat bovenin. Uitzendorganisatie Randstad verliest, na aanvankelijk te zijn beloond voor zijn kwartaalcijfers.
De meeste Aziatische beurzen lieten vanochtend enig herstel zien.
