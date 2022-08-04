Bitcoin-apostel Michael Saylor miljarden kwijt en stapt op

Binnenland

Schiphol houdt tot november vast aan maximumaantal reizigers

Ook in de maanden september en oktober geldt er een maximumaantal reizigers op Schiphol, heeft de luchthaven bekendgemaakt. In september kunnen er maximaal 67.500 reizigers per dag lokaal vertrekken. In oktober gaat het om 69.500 reizigers. Vooral in de herfstvakantie moeten er maatregelen worden ge...