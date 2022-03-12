Premium
Het beste van De Telegraaf
Oorlog in Oekraïne
Waardeloze munt, tekorten en internationale paria
Rusland terug naar Sovjet-tijdperk: ’Dit is tien keer erger dan crisis van 2014’
A sign displays foreign currency exchange rates to the Russian ruble in the window of a branch of Fora-bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nation’s $1.5 trillion economy from sweeping sanctions that hit key banks, pushed the ruble to a record low and left President Vladimir Putin unable to access much of his war chest of more than $640 billion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Ⓒ Bloomberg
AMSTERDAM - Lege schappen, gesloten winkels, een ingestorte roebel, bevroren buitenlandse reserves: door internationale sancties wordt Rusland steeds meer een paria op het wereldtoneel. Niet alleen politiek, maar ook economisch. Dat raakt de gewone Rus. „In twee weken gaat Rusland dertig jaar terug in de tijd.”
