Rusland terug naar Sovjet-tijdperk: ’Dit is tien keer erger dan crisis van 2014’

A sign displays foreign currency exchange rates to the Russian ruble in the window of a branch of Fora-bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nation’s $1.5 trillion economy from sweeping sanctions that hit key banks, pushed the ruble to a record low and left President Vladimir Putin unable to access much of his war chest of more than $640 billion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Ⓒ Bloomberg