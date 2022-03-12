De krantVideoPodcastPuzzelsweather widget icon 5 °CKlantenservice
Nieuws/Financieel
951133973
Financieel

Premium

Het beste van De Telegraaf

Oorlog in Oekraïne

Waardeloze munt, tekorten en internationale paria

Rusland terug naar Sovjet-tijdperk: ’Dit is tien keer erger dan crisis van 2014’

Door Dorinde Meuzelaar

 in FINANCIEEL
A sign displays foreign currency exchange rates to the Russian ruble in the window of a branch of Fora-bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nation’s $1.5 trillion economy from sweeping sanctions that hit key banks, pushed the ruble to a record low and left President Vladimir Putin unable to access much of his war chest of more than $640 billion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

A sign displays foreign currency exchange rates to the Russian ruble in the window of a branch of Fora-bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nation’s $1.5 trillion economy from sweeping sanctions that hit key banks, pushed the ruble to a record low and left President Vladimir Putin unable to access much of his war chest of more than $640 billion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Ⓒ Bloomberg

AMSTERDAM - Lege schappen, gesloten winkels, een ingestorte roebel, bevroren buitenlandse reserves: door internationale sancties wordt Rusland steeds meer een paria op het wereldtoneel. Niet alleen politiek, maar ook economisch. Dat raakt de gewone Rus. „In twee weken gaat Rusland dertig jaar terug in de tijd.”

A sign displays foreign currency exchange rates to the Russian ruble in the window of a branch of Fora-bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nation’s $1.5 trillion economy from sweeping sanctions that hit key banks, pushed the ruble to a record low and left President Vladimir Putin unable to access much of his war chest of more than $640 billion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

A sign displays foreign currency exchange rates to the Russian ruble in the window of a branch of Fora-bank JSC in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nation’s $1.5 trillion economy from sweeping sanctions that hit key banks, pushed the ruble to a record low and left President Vladimir Putin unable to access much of his war chest of more than $640 billion. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Ⓒ Bloomberg

Bekijk meer van

Oorlog in OekraïneLees meer over dit thema en vind alle verhalen in een overzichtMeer lezen hierover

HET BESTE VAN DE TELEGRAAF

Gerelateerde artikelen

Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

De Witte Lietaer Dekbedovertrek Print

Keuze uit 6 vrolijke prints
Gemaakt van 100% percale katoen
Absorberend en ventilerend materiaal
180TC per vierkante inch
€ 39.98€ 79.95

Bekijk nu

3-Pack Sloggi Damesslip

€ 17.99€ 29.97

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

€ 114.99€ 399.99

Set van 2 FlinQ Windlichten

€ 39.95€ 129.95
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop
Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

De Witte Lietaer Dekbedovertrek Print

Keuze uit 6 vrolijke prints
Gemaakt van 100% percale katoen
Absorberend en ventilerend materiaal
180TC per vierkante inch
€ 39.98€ 79.95

Bekijk nu

3-Pack Sloggi Damesslip

€ 17.99€ 29.97

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

€ 114.99€ 399.99

Set van 2 FlinQ Windlichten

€ 39.95€ 129.95
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop