IFA is feest voor gadgetliefhebber
Gadget-tester:Huawei dendert gewoon door
2019-09-06 13:16:31 epa07821852 Keynote speaker Richard Yu CEO of HUAWEI holds the new Kirin 990 5G processor during a speech at the opening press conference of the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany, 06 September 2019. The IFA is the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances and open for the general public from 06 to 11 September 2019. EPA/OMER MESSINGER germany ORG XMIT: 77468530
Ⓒ EPA
Tot morgen is Berlijn het centrum van de toekomst. Maar liefst twintig niet bepaald kleine hallen, sommige met een boven- en benedenverdieping, en bijna 2000 bedrijven die hun nieuwste technische snufjes op de Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) aan bijna een kwart miljoen bezoekers presenteren.
2019-09-06 13:16:31 epa07821852 Keynote speaker Richard Yu CEO of HUAWEI holds the new Kirin 990 5G processor during a speech at the opening press conference of the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany, 06 September 2019. The IFA is the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances and open for the general public from 06 to 11 September 2019. EPA/OMER MESSINGER germany ORG XMIT: 77468530
Ⓒ EPA