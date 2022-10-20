Niemand lijkt nog veilig in Cherson

epa10252887 A still image taken from an undated handout video provided by the Kherson City Administration web source on 19 October 2022 shows local people gathering to board a river ship during evacuations in Kherson, southern Ukraine (issued 19 October 2022). The civilian population of four municipalities of the Kherson region will be moved to the left bank of the Dnieper, Kherson Region acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his official Telegram channel. He said the measure was a precaution due to the tense situation on the line of contact and increased threat of rocket and artillery strikes on the territory of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared as a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KHERSON CITY ADMINISTARTION HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

