State of the Union een ’schandelijke reality show’

Ophef om verscheurde ’troonrede’ Trump

Door onze redactie buitenland

WASHINGTON - De State of the Union heeft dit jaar flink wat ophef opgeleverd. Nancy Pelosi verscheurde de tekst van de Amerikaanse ’troonrede’, nog voor president Donald Trump het podium had verlaten. En dat was niet het enige staaltje schoopleinpolitiek.

