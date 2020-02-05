PremiumHet beste van De Telegraaf
State of the Union een ’schandelijke reality show’
Ophef om verscheurde ’troonrede’ Trump
Nancy Pelosi verscheurt demonstratief de tekst van de State of the Union.
Ⓒ Foto AFP
WASHINGTON - De State of the Union heeft dit jaar flink wat ophef opgeleverd. Nancy Pelosi verscheurde de tekst van de Amerikaanse ’troonrede’, nog voor president Donald Trump het podium had verlaten. En dat was niet het enige staaltje schoopleinpolitiek.
