IS claimt verantwoordelijkheid dodelijke aanslag Kandahar

Het ziekenhuis in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 15 October 2021. At least 32 worshipers died, and many others suffered injuries in a powerful explosion that ripped through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, officials said. The Islamic State has carried out numerous attacks, in recent years, against the Shia minority, especially the Hazaras. The Taliban have launched massive operations against the Islamic State in different Afghan provinces, aiming to finish a group that they consider the main threat to their government. EPA/STRINGER ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Ⓒ EPA