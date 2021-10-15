De krantVideoPodcastPuzzelsweather widget icon 7 °CKlantenservice
IS claimt verantwoordelijkheid dodelijke aanslag Kandahar

Het ziekenhuis in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 15 October 2021. At least 32 worshipers died, and many others suffered injuries in a powerful explosion that ripped through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, officials said. The Islamic State has carried out numerous attacks, in recent years, against the Shia minority, especially the Hazaras. The Taliban have launched massive operations against the Islamic State in different Afghan provinces, aiming to finish a group that they consider the main threat to their government. EPA/STRINGER ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

KANDAHAR - Islamitische Staat heeft de aanslag van vrijdagmiddag op een sjiitische moskee in Kandahar opgeëist.

In een verklaring die de terreurorganisatie vrijdagavond laat verspreidde staat dat twee van haar aanhangers de bewakers van de moskee doodschoten en vervolgens zichzelf te midden van honderden gelovigen opbliezen.

Bij de aanslag kwamen zeker dertig mensen om het leven en vielen tientallen gewonden. Het was de tweede bloedige aanslag op een sjiitische moskee in Afghanistan in een week tijd.

Vorige week vrijdag vielen circa vijftig doden en 140 gewonden bij een zelfmoordaanslag in Kunduz, in het noorden van Afghanistan. Ook die aanslag is opgeëist door Islamitische Staat. Die beweging ligt al langere tijd in de clinch met de fundamentalisten van de Taliban.

