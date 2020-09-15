Verzet groeit tegen voorstel van premier Boris Johnson
Oude Brexit debatten herleven
De Britse premier Boris Johnson spreekt een nagenoeg leeg parlement toe. A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking as he opens the debate into the Government's proposed Internal Markets Bill, in the House of Commons in London on September 14, 2020. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to face down critics on Monday to argue in favour of a new law that his government openly admits will break its EU divorce treaty, as wrangling over Brexit returns to the British parliament. Furious officials in Brussels have demanded the proposed legislation is withdrawn before the end of the month, and Johnson is facing threats of rebellion and resignations. (Photo by - / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / PRU " - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS politics Horizontal BREXIT
Ⓒ foto AFP
LONDEN - De Britse regering heeft met groeiend verzet te maken over de poging om de Brexit-overeenkomst met de EU eenzijdig te wijzigen. Daarmee herleven de oude tijden van levendige Brexit-debatten. Het Lagerhuis was vanwege Corona-maatregelen matig bezet, maar het debat was weer net zo vurig als vorig jaar om deze tijd, en als vele malen in de jaren daaraan voorafgaand.
