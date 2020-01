Duitsers kapot van apendrama Krefeld: ’Alsof we familie hebben verloren’

De zee van brandende kaarsjes bij de ingang van Zoo Krefeld groeit. A toy monkey is seen between flowers and candles outside the zoo of Krefeld after a monkey house burned down and dozens of animals were killed by the fire in Krefeld, Germany, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ORG XMIT: TS02

Ⓒ REUTERS