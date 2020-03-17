Joe Biden wil een vrouw

De Democratische presidentskandidaat Joe Biden gaat voor een vrouw. Democratic presidential hopeful former US vice president Joe Biden is seen on stage as he and Senator Bernie Sanders take part in the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) Horizontal TELEVISED DEBATE POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ORG XMIT: MNN10636

Ⓒ AFP