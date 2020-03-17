Kamala Harris gooit hoge ogen
Joe Biden wil een vrouw
De Democratische presidentskandidaat Joe Biden gaat voor een vrouw. Democratic presidential hopeful former US vice president Joe Biden is seen on stage as he and Senator Bernie Sanders take part in the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) Horizontal TELEVISED DEBATE POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ORG XMIT: MNN10636
Ⓒ AFP
WASHINGTON - Als Joe Biden president wordt, dan kiest hij een vrouw als vicepresident. Dat beloofde de Democratische koploper in het debat met zijn tegenstrever Bernie Sanders. Sanders zegt „in alle waarschijnlijkheid” ook voor een vrouw te kiezen.
