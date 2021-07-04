Premium
Land weer in de hoog-risico zone
Besmettingscijfers lopen op in Spanje: ’Er heerste een feeststemming’
People wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The need to speed up vaccine rollouts has become more urgent as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads quickly. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
Ⓒ ANP/HH
Barcelona - Féline (19) uit Deventer is samen met haar vriendin Florien (18) net terug thuis van een vakantie in Barcelona. Vrijdag landde ze, bijna een week later dan gepland, omdat ze tijdens haar vakantie positief testte op corona. „Gelukkig ben ik net op tijd om maandag tóch bij mijn diploma-uitreiking te zijn.”
