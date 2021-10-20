Premium
Het beste van De Telegraaf
Ajax verbijstert internationale media: ’Totaalvoetbal tegen totale hulpeloosheid’
AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021 , Johan Cruijff ArenA, football, Champions League, season 2021 / 2022 , between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund , Ajax player Sebastien Haller is celebrating the 4-0
Ⓒ ProShots
AMSTERDAM - De galavoorstelling van Ajax tegen Borussia Dortmund (4-0) is door de internationale media met open mond bekeken. De Amsterdammers lieten in de Johan Cruijff ArenA geen spaan heel van de Duitse grootmacht en het wervelende spel liet het publiek watertanden.
AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021 , Johan Cruijff ArenA, football, Champions League, season 2021 / 2022 , between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund , Ajax player Sebastien Haller is celebrating the 4-0
Ⓒ ProShots