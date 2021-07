Anna van der Breggen voert toptrio aan: ’Zo’n overmacht slaat eigenlijk nergens op’

CORMONS, ITALY - JULY 11: Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile 2021, Stage 10 a 113km stage from Capriva del Friuli to Cormons / Trophy / #GiroDonne / #UCIWWT / on July 11, 2021 in Cormons, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Ⓒ Getty Images