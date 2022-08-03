Baumgartl terug op het voetbalveld na verwijderen tumor
Goed nieuws over Timo Baumgartl. De 26-jarige verdediger is terug op het trainingsveld bij 1. FC Union Berlin, nadat zo’n drie maanden geleden een teelbal operatief werd verwijderd omdat er een tumor was gevonden.
„Baumi is back”, schrijft Union in een bericht op Instagram. „Mooi om je weer in voetbalschoenen te zien.” Baumgartl maakte in mei bekend dat de tumor in een vroeg stadium was ontdekt.
