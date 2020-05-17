Lewandowski in basis bij Bayern München, Zirkzee op bank
Robert Lewandowski, wears a face mask as he leaves the team's trainings session at the FC Bayern Munich Campus in Munich, southern Germany, on May 13, 2020. - The Bundesliga returns on May, 16, 2020 in empty stadiums, but German fans are being warned to stay away and authorities have warned matches could be halted if too many supporters gather outside the grounds. German football will be blazing a trail among Europe's top leagues by resuming two months after it was halted by the spread of coronavirus, but its strategy is fraught with risks. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) HORIZONTAL fbl health Horizontal ORG XMIT: CST017
Ⓒ AFP
Bayern München begint zondag met aanvaller Robert Lewandowski in de basis aan het duel met Union Berlin.
De Poolse aanvaller was geblesseerd toen de competitie in maart werd stilgelegd vanwege het coronavirus. Hij had eind februari in een Champions Leagueduel met Chelsea een blessure aan het scheenbeen opgelopen. Het Nederlandse talent Joshua Zirkzee neemt plaats op de bank.
Lewandowski is de topscorer in de Bundesliga met al 25 doelpunten. Bayern München is de koploper in de Bundesliga die zaterdag werd hervat. Naaste belager Borussia Dortmund won met 4-0 van Schalke 04 en nadert Bayern tot op 1 punt.
