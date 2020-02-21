Holland helpt handje
Koopmeiners: ’Penalty kwam als geroepen’
2020-02-20 22:44:17 Teun Koopmeiners of AZ scored from a penalty kick the 1-1. AZ plays the Europa League match against LASK Linz. In Alkmaar, the Netherlands, 20 February 2020. ANP OLAF KRAAK
Ⓒ FOTO’S ANP
ALKMAAR - De gifbeker leek nog altijd niet leeg voor AZ, na de treurige bekeruitschakeling tegen NAC en de competitienederlaag tegen FC Twente. Lang hing er in het thuisduel met LASK Linz in Alkmaar een nieuwe mokerslag in de lucht, totdat een gewezen AZ-speler (James Holland) letterlijk een handje hielp en penaltyspecialist Teun Koopmeiners uiteraard koel bleef vanaf elf meter (1-1).
2020-02-20 22:44:17 Teun Koopmeiners of AZ scored from a penalty kick the 1-1. AZ plays the Europa League match against LASK Linz. In Alkmaar, the Netherlands, 20 February 2020. ANP OLAF KRAAK
Ⓒ FOTO’S ANP