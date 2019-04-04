Son schrijft historie in nieuwe stadion Spurs
Fireworks explode above the stadium as the teams stand on the pitch before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the first Premiership match at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Ⓒ AP
Het lange wachten voor de fans van Tottenham Hotspur is eindelijk beloond. Gisteravond werd het nieuwe stadion dan eindelijk officieel geopend met de Premier League-wedstrijd tussen de thuisploeg en Crystal Palace (2-0). Voor aanvang van het duel was er een feestelijke openingsceremonie.
Heung-Min Son maakte het eerste doelpunt. Christian Eriksen scoorde de tweede treffer. Manchester City maakte in de strijd om de titel geen fout tegen Cardiff City: 2-0. Chelsea ontdeed zich van Brighton & Hove Albion: 3-0. Bij de bezoekers speelde Davy Pröpper de hele wedstrijd. De licht geblesseerde Jürgen Locadia zat niet bij de wedstrijdselectie.
