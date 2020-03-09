Niet-fitte Jamie Vardy op dreef bij Leicester City
Leicester City heeft de derde plaats in de Premier League van Engeland maandag verstevigd. De formatie van coach Brendan Rodgers won op eigen veld van Aston Villa, 4-0.
Jamie Vardy, niet helemaal fit, viel na een uur in en speelde meteen een belangrijke rol. Enkele minuten na zijn komst nam hij de 2-0 voor zijn rekening door een strafschop te benutten. Nummer drie kwam ook op naam van Vardy. Harvey Barnes was eveneens twee keer succesvol.
Oud-Ajacied Anwar El Ghazi viel na ongeveer een uur in bij Aston Villa.
