Niet-fitte Jamie Vardy op dreef bij Leicester City

Jamie Vardy during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. ORG XMIT: AI

Ⓒ Action Images via Reuters