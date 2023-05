Guardiola wil duidelijkheid over aanklachten tegen City: ’Graag al morgen. Vandaag? Nog beter’

(230522) -- MANCHESTER, May 22, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, Britain, May 21, 2023. Manchester City were confirmed as the 2022-2023 Premier League champions on Saturday without having to kick a ball as Arsenal were beaten 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest. (Xinhua) - Xin Hua -//CHINENOUVELLE_chinenouvelle8049/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2305220822

