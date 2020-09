Bauke Mollema: ’Vuurwerk in de Pyreneëen? Lijkt me wel’

GARD, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 03: Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek - Segafredo / during the 107th Tour de France 2020, Stage 6 a 191km stage from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual-Gard 1560m / #TDF2020 / @LeTour / on September 03, 2020 in Gard, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ⓒ Getty Images